INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT will host a virtual meeting on May 19 to discuss some of the preliminary findings and recommendations for the state rail plan, which provides guidance on the improvement of freight and passenger rail investments in rural and urban areas throughout the Hoosier state. Federal law requires an update of INDOT’s state rail plan every four years.
The meeting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., for stakeholders interested in the development of INDOT’s state rail plan. The meeting will be held using the Webex virtual meeting platform. Rail industry stakeholders interested in attending the meeting can RSVP to INSRP@hdrinc.com by Wednesday, May 12 to receive a calendar invitation.
This will mark the third stakeholder meeting INDOT will host as part of its state rail plan outreach and engagement. So far, more than 100 rail stakeholder participants have attended the rail industry stakeholder meetings to provide important feedback for INDOT’s state rail plan development. INDOT received more than 1,000 completed responses for the state rail plan public survey in fall 2020, with majority of responses (60 percent) coming directly from the general public. The final state rail plan will be released in fall 2021.
For project updates and events, visit www.rail.indot.in.gov.
