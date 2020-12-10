INDIANAPOLIS — There is still time to complete the survey for the Indiana Department of Transportation state rail plan. The survey will close at the end of December.
Access the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/INSRP20.
INDOT will host a virtual rail industry committee on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., for stakeholders interested in the development of INDOT’s state rail plan. The meeting will be held using the Webex virtual meeting platform. Rail industry stakeholders interested in attending the meeting can RSVP to INSRP@hdrinc.com by Jan. 15 to receive meeting details.
Federal law requires an update of INDOT’s state rail plan every four years. The state rail plan provides guidance on the improvement of freight and passenger rail investments in rural and urban areas throughout the Hoosier state.
For project updates and events, visit www.rail.indot.in.gov.
