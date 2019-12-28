INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Fuel will host Nickelodeon Day on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 3:05 p.m. during their game against the Wheeling Nailers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Fans of Nickelodeon's animated series "Paw Patrol" can come hang out with Chase and Marshall, who will be walking around the concourse throughout the game taking pictures and signing autographs.
The Fuel will be wearing custom Marshall jersey that will be auctioned off after the game.
Tickets, starting at $15, are available for the game at indyfuelhockey.com.
