PENDLETON — Recently inmates at the Pendleton Correctional Facility constructed a small replica Indiana State Police motorcycle and donated it to be displayed at the Indiana State Police Museum, 8660 E. 21st St., Indianapolis.
The replica motorcycle, which was constructed on a wooden rocker base, was made from wood and paint donated by the public and built by offenders in the Community Involvement Program. According to Jeff King, the Community Involvement Coordinator, offenders have built several of the rockers, all with a different and specific theme, then donated them to various organizations.
The Indiana State Police Museums collection tells the story of the Indiana State Police from its inception in 1933 to present day. The museums collection holds such things as artifacts from Indiana's Gangster era, police vehicles from different eras, including an Indian Motorcycle and a 1938 Chevrolet police vehicle, as well as uniforms from different eras. The museum is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
To schedule a guided tour, or for more information contact museum curator Lauren Baker at 317-899-8293 or email her at ISPMuseum@isp.in.gov.
