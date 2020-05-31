INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Stephen W. Robertson recently approved a request from UnitedHealthcare to provide financial relief to commercial fully insured individual (excluding student) and group health plan policyholders in the form of premium forgiveness credits.
The premium forgiveness credits program ranges from 5% to 10% for major medical plans and 50% for dental.
The credit will be applied against the May premium — most customers will see the credit on their July premium invoice, reducing the premium amount paid by customers for that month. The credit is not conditional on sale or renewal of coverage.
The Indiana Department of Insurance continues to issue news and update guidance regarding the actions taken by the Department as the state responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit the Department’s COVID-19 Actions webpage for links to current guidance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.