NEW CASTLE — The April meeting of the Henry County Republican Club will take place Thursday, April 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Henry County Republican Headquarters, 1325 Broad St., New Castle.
This month’s speaker is Suzanne Jaworowski, business consultant for NuScale Power and co-founder, American Energy Global LLC. She will speak about the domestic and international energy landscape, to include energy as a strategic asset, and Russian oppression with energy as a weapon, to include her experience with Poland, Ukraine, Romania and the UK.
Suzanne Jaworowski is an energy infrastructure specialist working to deploy the next generation of advanced clean energy. She is working on market development for NuScale Power, the United States’ first Small Modular Nuclear Reactor design to be certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. She is also the co-founder and vice president of American Energy Global, a development company creating an electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling company in Indiana.