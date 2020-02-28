NOBLESVILLE — The Indiana Invasives Initiative (III) is hosting its first statewide conference on Thursday, March 26, at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Center, 2003 Pleasant St.
The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event provides technical training and shares the latest updates and research on invasive species and an overview of Indiana’s terrestrial plant rule that becomes enforceable in April.
Anyone with a personal or professional interest in invasive species management, CISMA representatives, park professionals, land managers, foresters, arborists, contractors, farmers, landscape professionals or watershed managers will want to come, a representative said in a press release. The goal is to share information and build partnerships across the state. Registration is $25 per person and can be done online. The conference is expected to draw 300 attendees. Sponsorships are available at various levels.
More information is available on the website at www.sicim.info or call 812-653-5563.
