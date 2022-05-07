INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will present “Greetings From Austria,” featuring guest conductor David Danzmayr and violinist Stefan Jackiw for two performances May 13 and 14 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.
The program includes Erich Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 and Symphony No. 5 by Gustav Mahler.
Korngold’s Violin Concerto, dedicated to the wife of his childhood mentor, Gustav Mahler, is awash in Hollywood memories, having been used in a variety of film scores over the years, and soloist Stefan Jackiw plays with a skill that combines musical poetry and sensitivity.
Listeners are sure to leave humming familiar tunes. Austrian conductor David Danzmayr will lead the audience on a journey of Mahler’s portrayal of love to his wife, Alma, through the Adagietto movement in the robust Fifth Symphony.
Performances begin at 8 p.m. Friday, May 13 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Per the ISO health and safety guidelines, proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test administered within 72 hours of the concert start time is required for entry.
Masks are optional at Hilbert Circle Theatre.
For more information regarding the policies of the Hilbert Circle Theatre, visit the ISO website.