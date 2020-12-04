INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 81st Recruit Academy.
Individuals who are interested in beginning a career as a state trooper must apply online at http://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.
Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.
Basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana state trooper:
• Must be a U.S. citizen and must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee on Dec. 2, 2021.
• Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
• Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
• Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the state as designated by the superintendent.
• Must be a high school graduate with diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
