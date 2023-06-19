INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is accepting applications. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as a Capitol Police Officer may apply online at https://www.in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/capitol-police/. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.
Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for a Capitol Police Officer:
• Must be a United States citizen.
• Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee.
• Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
• Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
• Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
• Must be a merit law enforcement officer with the Indiana Law Enforcement Tier I or Tier II Certification with a minimum of one year of continuous service as of Aug. 4, 2023.
The four-week academy begins on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Effective July 1, 2023, the NEW starting salary for a Capitol Police Probationary Officer will increase to $62,327 a year. After the first year of employment, the salary will increase to $64,472.
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as a Capitol Police Officer by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/capitol-police/. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.