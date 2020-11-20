FORT WAYNE — The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for two civilian positions for staffing at the Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory.
Forensic scientist EVII- laboratory manager – A bachelor’s degree is required, preferably in a natural science, forensic science, or management. Three years full-time experience in crime scene investigation, a forensic discipline, polygraph examination, or management. Pay starts at $70,369 per year.
Forensic scientist IV- drug chemistry unit – This is an entry level position that will support the Laboratory Divisions Drug Analysis Unit. A bachelor’s degree in a natural science, chemistry, or forensic science is required. Must have completed a minimum of one semester of physics and analytical chemistry/instrumental methods; plus one year of the following courses: general and organic chemistry, including lecture and associated laboratory classes. Pay starts at $46,709 per year.
Deadline for applications is Dec. 1.
For more information on these positions and to apply, visithttps://www.in.gov/isp/3627.htm or contact Brandon P. Lowe, personnel officer for the Indiana State Police Human Resources Division, at blowe@isp.in.gov or 317- 232-8238.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.