PENDLETON — The Indiana State Police Pendleton Post, along with other agencies across Indiana, will be increasing patrols as part of the national Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
For the next three weeks, officers will be out in full force making sure drivers and passengers are buckled up and children are properly secured.
Their goal is to reduce the number of traffic injuries and fatalities from lack of seat belt use, a continuing concern. Data from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) shows that unbuckled motorists make up almost 40% of all passenger vehicle deaths in the state.
Tragically, vehicle collisions continue to be a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, and NHTSA data shows that approximately 46% of all car seats are being used incorrectly.
Parents and caregivers who do not buckle up are more likely to have kids who are improperly restrained.