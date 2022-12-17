The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for its 84th Recruit Academy.
Individuals interested in beginning a career as an Indiana state trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com.
The website provides a synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Probationary troopers graduating from the 84th Recruit Academy who successfully complete their Field Training Officer (FTO) program receive a $5,000 one-time taxable cash bonus (taxable) in addition to their regular salary.
A trooper trainee’s salary is $1,807.70 bi-weekly, plus approximately 200 hours of paid time off and $3,800 of paid overtime during the academy. Upon graduation from trooper trainee to probationary trooper, the salary increases to $51,000.
For additional information and requirements, contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.