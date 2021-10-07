INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Town Halls, in partnership with WFYI Productions, will host its first nonpartisan issue-focused Town Hall on Thursday, Oct. 7.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun will address questions related to Hoosier jobs, wages and future economic opportunities. Jim Shella, veteran political reporter, will moderate the conversation.
The goal of the Town Hall is to empower civic engagement and enhance access to members of Congress in a time of deep political division. It will be live-streamed from 7-8 p.m.
To watch the live stream, visit indianatownhalls.org.
WFYI-TV will record the event for future broadcast on public TV stations across the state. Citizens representing a cross-section of Hoosiers will participate via Zoom and direct their questions and ideas directly to Braun in real time.
After the event — in partnership with California-based Informing to Empower Democracy — Indiana Town Halls will post a reformatted version of the Town Hall where viewers can easily access short videos of Braun’s responses to specific topics.
Viewers will be encouraged to fill out a post-event survey to help design future Town Halls.
