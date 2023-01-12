INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has kicked off its 2023 Girl Scout cookie season in 45 counties.
Girls will sell and take orders in person, and can receive cookie orders via Digital Cookie, to personally deliver cookies to local customers. For the digital option, text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout cookies and other Girl Scout news.
Consumers can also use the Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutsindiana.org/ to locate a nearby cookie booth and purchase cookies in-person from girls starting Feb. 3.
And beginning Feb. 27, consumers can order their favorite cookies for shipment directly to their front door, including the new Raspberry Rally cookie.
Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp for girls. All cookie proceeds remain local.
Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any time. Girls can join, and adults can become volunteers, at www.girlscoutsindiana.org/join.