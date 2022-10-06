INDIANAPOLIS — The Ivy Tech Foundation recently recognized 19 Benefactor Award winners at its Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony.
During this event, the Foundation honors individuals, corporations, and foundations from Indiana who have considerably impacted Ivy Tech communities and students. The award celebrates the gifts and volunteer service that has been contributed to the college.
“Our Benefactors make a powerful difference in the lives of our students,” said Courtney Roberts, president of the Ivy Tech foundation. “Their contributions ensure that our graduates are better prepared for life after college, and we are deeply grateful for their investment in Ivy Tech.”
“The passion our benefactors have for Ivy Tech students is unmatched,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech Community College. “Thanks to their generosity and volunteerism, our students can confidently pursue pathways that lead to high wage, high-demand careers that strengthen our communities and power the State of Indiana.”
Anderson resident Patricia Toombs received an award for 2022.
For more information, photos, and biographies for each recipient, visit www.ivytech.edu/benefactors.