INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Community College is offering a free Patient Care Attendant course in response to the much-needed support of long-term care facilities in Indiana.

Ivy Tech will provide the five-hour classroom portion of the PCA class virtually through Zoom, while the long-term care facilities will be responsible for three hours of skills training and check-offs on-site at the facility.

Upon completion, the eight-hour course will allow individuals to assist long-term care residents with basic needs such as feeding assistance, dressing, and more. Individuals must register through a long-term care facility to attend the training.

For more information contact Martha Moody at mmoody24@ivytech.edu.

 

