ANDERSON — Ivy Tech will host its first-ever Ivy+ Career Link Office Olympics set for Friday, July 21, at the 60th Street Ivy Tech Anderson campus.
Enter a team to compete in classic office games and see if your company has what it takes to secure the traveling trophy. Entry fee is $350 for a five-member team.
Games will include: paper clip toss, paper cup bowling, trash can basketball, Pictionary (office edition), paper football and paper airplane. T-shirts and lunch will be provided.
A closing ceremony will take place with the awarding of gold, silver and bronze awards.
All proceeds will go towards subsidizing the school’s Skills Training courses to strengthen workforces in Madison and Hancock counties.
Register your company team and join in the office-themed games, lunch and fun at https://link.ivytech.edu/olympics.
RSVP to Lindsay by July 7 at lnadinger@ivytech.org.