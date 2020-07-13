INDIANAPOLIS — Junior Achievement’s free virtual summer camp, designed for ages 9-12, is offered throughout July.
Feel free to have other ages in your home participate if they want to join the action. Participants can register for as many weeks as they’d like.
JA will share details on how to get started each day for the campers. Activities will last approximately one hour each day, Monday through Friday.
Aside from a few live opportunities, youths can participate whenever they’d like.
Many of JA’s special guests at camp will be engaging with the at-home campers again this year.
Those include the magic of Johnny Magic, the Indy Humane Society will be showing its most beloved animals, and much more.
All youths need to do is register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f054aa4a72aa7f49-jabiztown1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.