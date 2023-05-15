INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all five numbers in Wednesday night’s $1,186,961 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing.
The $1,186,961 jackpot winning ticket was purchased at GetGo, 1206 W. Mill St., Middletown.
The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Wednesday, May 11, are: 1-7-20-25-26. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
CA$H 5 overall odds are 1 in 11.