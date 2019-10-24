ANDERSON — On Monday, at 7 p.m., the monthly meeting of the Madison County Historical Society will feature Steve Jackson with a Power Point presentation on "Anderson Township" from his "What's in a name" series.
Jackson will present the many items named over the years by the people of Anderson Township by looking at the various items, buildings, people and the many other things that make up the township. With Woodlawn Heights, Moss Island Road, Edgewood, River Forest, schools, grain and feed mills, gravel pits and the ice pond at the heart of the township, there will be a tremendous amount of information for the listener, including but not limited to Park Place, and Country Club Estates with many photos.
All of this is in preparation for the Madison County’s bicentennial.
The meeting will be in the Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., and is open to the public. There is no charge to attend this or any event in the facility.
Call 765-683-0052 with questions.
