FAIRMOUNT — The James Dean Museum will present the annual James Dean Festival, Sept. 23-25, in his hometown of Fairmount.
This is the 46th year for the festival, which includes free entertainment, a classic car show, a James Dean look-alike contest, a 50s dance contest, parade, food and craft vendors, carnival rides and games and more.
The headline entertainment is Thomas Gabriel, an American singer-songwriter who is the eldest grandchild of singer and actor Johnny Cash. He will play Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on the Main Street Stage in downtown Fairmount.
The James Dean Run classic car show will have approximately 2,000 classic cars in Playacres Park. In addition to the classic cars there will be nightly entertainment. Admission is free.
The James Dean Museum, 203 E. Washington St., will have extended hours for visitors. The museum houses the world’s largest collection of James Dean’s personal belongings, which are on loan from the Winslow family.
The museum also includes his 1947 Czech 125cc motorcycle, 1955 Triumph TR5 Trophy 500cc motorcycle, clothing, movie props, photographers, letters, artworks, awards and more.
Admission is $5 per person. Information: 765-948-4555.