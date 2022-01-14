ZIONSVILLE — Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, will host a grand opening event Jan. 20 in Zionsville.
The new restaurant is at 11100 N. Michigan Road, and will offer nutritious, flavorful meals that can be customized to accommodate various health, wellness and dietary needs.
Local resident Lori Meyer owns and operates the new chain outlet. After leaving a career in banking, Lori decided to open a her own business that will provide a quick and healthy option in her community.
Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack — its food is rooted in traditional meals that are centuries old.
The menu features customizable stuffed pitas, laffas, traditional gyros, bowls, plates and salads that are packed with unique flavors, like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.
For more information, visit https://eatgarbanzo.com/rewards.
