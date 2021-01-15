DNR’s Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology (DEPP) will hold four virtual meetings to discuss areas proposed for aerial treatment for the invasive gypsy moth insect.
Gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar dispar) is a non-native invasive insect that has become established in parts of the United States. Feeding on over 500 species of trees and shrubs, it is considered one of the most destructive insect pests threatening our rural and urban forests. To limit gypsy moth’s spread, Indiana monitors populations through surveys and recommends treatments to decrease populations.
Meeting times:
- Noon Tuesday, Jan. 26
- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26
- 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28
- 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28
To join a meeting go to Zoom.US on your computer, smartphone, or other handheld device and click “JOIN A MEETING” at the top of the webpage. The meeting code is 996 6230 2438, passcode 4444. You can also join by phone for the audio only portion of the meeting by dialing 312-626-9799 or 929-205-6099 at the above meeting times. Use the meeting code to connect to the meeting. Service provider fees may apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.