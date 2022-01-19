ELWOOD — Red Gold has launched a new advertising campaign to benefit families of fallen heroes. The campaign will alert consumers and restaurant customers of the positive effect they can make when they choose Red Gold Folds of Honor Ketchup.
Folds of Honor is a veteran-run charity that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen military heroes. Red Gold has pledged that a portion of the sale proceeds of Red Gold Folds of Honor Ketchup will go to the scholarship fund.
Nearly $200,000 already has gone to the fund through sales of the ketchup at participating supermarket retailers and restaurants that serve it.
Red Gold Folds of Honor products also include Red Gold Folds of Honor Mustard.
For more information about Red Gold’s effort, go to this story on heraldbulletin.com and find links to Red Gold and Fields of Honor.
