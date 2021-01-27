INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir will host its first-ever virtual Gala Bel Canto: We’ll Meet Again on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 7 to 8 p.m.
The livestream event, which comes in lieu of the choir’s annual in-person gala due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, will feature a limited silent auction, mobile bidding and two performances by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir. The event is free to access, but attendees are encouraged to register in advance. To register or make a donation, visit https://one.bidpal.net/gbc2021.
Proceeds benefit the organization’s support of music education and community engagement programs, which include the Spotlight Choir initiative with high school choral programs; the Conducting Fellowship providing mentorship opportunities for the next generation of choral conductors (in collaboration with Butler University); the Christmas Carol Commission Competition for young composers; and the In-Choir-Ing Minds series which features guest artists and scholars alongside Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Artistic Director Dr. Eric Stark, offering insight into music that will be performed during upcoming concerts.
For more information, visit www.indychoir.org or call 317-940-9057.
