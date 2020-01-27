NOBLESVILLE — Aspire Indiana Health has received a $2.5 million housing assistance grant for central Indiana homeless suffering from mental illness and similar challenges.
The grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is for a period of five years and covers Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks and Madison counties.
The focus will be on obtaining secure housing for homeless individuals with serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance or co-occurring disorders who are frequent users of public support systems such as hospital emergency rooms, the correctional system and various forms of government assistance.
Funds will go toward rental assistance as well as the creation of five new positions for implementation.
“The new workers will focus on improving the overall healthcare of the grant participants by connecting them to primary care, behavioral, employment and housing services,” said Mike Keevin, director of strategic initiatives for Aspire, in a press release.
“The incidence of mental health challenges among the homeless population is high, and we’re taking a comprehensive approach to their well-being that starts with a safe, secure place to live. Our thanks to SAMHSA for entrusting us with with a substantial grant to address a critical need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.