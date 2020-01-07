ANDERSON — The Friends of the Library's monthly book sale will be Friday and Saturday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Sale hours are from noon to 4:30 p.m. The sale is open to the public and does not require a library card.
While a membership is not required, one-year memberships are available for a $5 donation and entitle the member to 10% off all purchases. Teachers may receive a 10% discount by showing their school ID.
Do you love books? The Friends are always eager to have more volunteers. Anyone interest in volunteering should either contact Friends through the Library website or ask any volunteer at the sale. Proceeds from the memberships and the sale benefit the Anderson Public Library and its programs.
The sale of nonfiction books at five for a dollar continues. This includes biographies, religion, and self-help. A wide variety of popular magazines are on sale for 10 cents each. This month the sale has received large donations of science fiction, books for teens, and bargain paperbacks for as low as 25 cents each. In the bargain section, all types of books, including audio books, may be purchased for a donation to the Library. And, as always there is a large selection of gently used CD’s and DVD’s available for purchase.
