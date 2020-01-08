NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An unforgettable chapter in country music history will be celebrated this year, as Rascal Flatts – the most awarded group of the genre’s last decade – is hitting the road for the Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life a Highway Tour.
Kicking off on June 11 in Indianapolis, the tour will take Rascal Flatts from coast to coast, culminating in a bittersweet sendoff. Along the way, the trio and their fans will reflect on a beloved catalog of hits including “Bless The Broken Road,” “My Wish,” “What Hurts The Most” – always soulful, engaging and delivered with a positive, universal message – as well as a string of success that places Rascal Flatts among the modern musical elite.
Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket and more information will become available at rascalflatts.com in the coming weeks. Live Nation is the official tour promoter.
