ANDERSON — The 16th annual Jessica and Lynsey Scholarship Fund Memorial Ride will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Sign-in will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. (Pre-registration is preferred). Kick stands up at 11 a.m., and the ride finishes at 6 p.m. at the Moose Family Center Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St.
T-shirts are $20. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., and cost is $10.
There will be a DJ, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.
Pre-registration dates are Friday, Aug. 6, 5-8 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 12, 5-8 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 13, 5-8 p.m.
Cost is $25 for a single rider, which includes T-shirt and dinner. Passenger cost is $20 and also includes T-shirt and dinner.
If registering day of ride, add $5 per person.
To be a sponsor, cost is $100 to have your name on the ride T-shirt. Call 765-393-5854 or 765-208-0869. Deadline for sponsors is July 12. T-shirts are in limited quantities and while they last.
More than $278,000 has been raised for local charities and scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.