ANDERSON — The 17th annual Jessica & Lynsey Scholarship Fund Memorial Ride will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Sign up from 8 to 10 a.m. (preregistration is preferred). Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Ride finishes at 6 p.m. at the Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson.
There will be a DJ, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.
T-shirts will be available for $20. Dinner, which will be served at 5 p.m., is $10.
Proceeds benefit scholarships in memory of Jessica Lyons and Lynsey Schildmeier, and are available through the Madison County Community Foundation.
Itinerary:
• Start at Hoosier Park, Anderson
• Memorial Park Cemetery
• Meadowbrook Pizza, Anderson (food stop)
• Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, Alexandria
• American Legion Post 216, Middletown
• Lapel Eagles Lodge 4323, Lapel
• Moose Lodge 150
Pre-registration will take place at the Moose Lodge, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson, on Friday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Cost is $25 for single rider (includes T-shirt and dinner); $20 for passenger (also includes T-shirt and dinner).
If registering on the day of the ride, add $5 per person.
To be a sponsor, for $100, you can have your name on the ride T-shirt. Call 765-393-5854 or 765-208-0869. July 11 is the deadline for sponsors.
T-shirts are limited quantities while they last.
More than $300,000 has been raised for local charities and scholarships.