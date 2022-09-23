CARMEL — Hoosier-born singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin has added a second show to his previously announced November visit to the Center for the Performing Arts.
With limited seats remaining for the Nov. 2 stop on McLaughlin’s “Indiana” 15th anniversary tour, the Anderson native has scheduled another performance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the intimate 500-seat Tarkington theater.
The tour celebrates McLaughlin’s 2007 debut album, “Indiana,” which he will perform in its entirety with a full band.
In the years since that breakthrough, McLaughlin has released several full-length albums, played shows with Billy Joel, Kelly Clarkson and Adele, collaborated with longtime friend Sara Bareilles, co-written with Demi Lovato and even performed at the Academy Awards.
His latest album is “All the Things I Say to Myself.”
Opening both shows will be singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kris Allen, who famously beat out Adam Lambert to win Season 8 of “American Idol.”
Tickets starting at $45 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Palladium’s box office, online at TheCenterPresents.org and by phone at 317-843-3800.