INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has reopened its local Division of Family Resources offices in all 92 counties for Hoosiers preferring in-person service.
The office in Madison County is at 222 E. 10th St., Suite E., Anderson.
The offices had been closed to the public since March 20 in an effort to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. FSSA had been processing an increased amount of applications for food and cash assistance and health coverage virtually and continues to strongly encourage Hoosiers to apply for these benefits or check the status of their application or case either online at www.fssabenefits.in.gov or over the phone by calling 800-403-0864.
DFR staff are required to wear face coverings and take other protective measures for themselves and the public, and is encouraging all visitors to wear masks while inside or around others. Face coverings will be required wherever local mandates are in place.
Each office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The number of clients who can be served at the same time varies from office to office due to their variations in size and configuration.
