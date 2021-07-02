MUNCIE — America’s Hometown Band will present its Fourth of July concert Sunday evening at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie.
This free event brings a lively musical celebration to the Muncie audience for this most traditional of USA holidays.
The one-hour program gets underway at 7 p.m. Canan Commons is located downtown in the 500-600 block of South Walnut Street. Public parking is nearby.
More than 50 America’s Hometown Band musicians will come together to entertain and inspire residents to be a part of this appreciation of our country’s history and achievements.
The band was founded in Muncie in 1988 by Phillip Conley and Roger McConnell.
