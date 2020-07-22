United Way distributes $176,000 to local organizations
ANDERSON — The second round of funding from United Way of Madison County’s COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative (ERI) Grant, funded by a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, has been announced. This funding was earmarked to assist local organizations working with economically disadvantaged populations in building organizational capacity.
Organizations that provide essential services – shelter, safe housing, food, transportation - that benefit people with low incomes, communities of color, and historically and/or systematically marginalized people in Madison County and/or Middletown are prioritized for all ERI funding. Awards were directed toward volunteer recruitment efforts, increased staff capacity, equipment and other needs.
The following five organizations received awards in this round:
· Anderson Housing Authority - $40,000
· Carrie Mae Hyatt Westside Community Food Pantry - $50,000
· East Central Indiana CASA - $10,000
· Salvation Army - $60,000
· The Christian Center - $16,000
Remaining funds from the grant will be directed toward development of an expanded community shelter plan, nonprofit training opportunities and additional grant cycles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.