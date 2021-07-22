BIRDSEYE — Patoka Lake will celebrate Smokey Bear’s birthday with a party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, at Patoka Lake Nature Center.
The party will include a chance to get a picture with Smokey, fire safety games and a special craft to make and take home. The Orange County Southeast Township Volunteer Fire Department will give a special presentation about fire safety, including a Jaws of Life demonstration, at 11 a.m.
The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state vehicles is required for the Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area at Patoka Lake, which is north of Wickliffe, Indiana, on Ind. 164.
Patoka Lake is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye.
