ANDERSON — Tickets are on sale for Stand Up for Kids 2020 featuring nationally renowned comedian Shawn Reynolds performing at the Paramount Theatre in Anderson on Sept. 12.
This is the sixth annual fundraising event for Kids Talk, a child advocacy center where Madison County children can have a safe environment to speak to an expert about abuse or neglect they have experienced.
Tickets, priced at $25 for regular seating and $30 for VIP, can be purchased at the Paramount website, AndersonParamount.org, or by calling the box office at 765-642-1234. Seating will be limited to accommodate social distancing during the show. VIP tickets include access to an after-event party.
Reynolds is a nationally touring humorist known for his “clean comedy” routines suitable for the whole family. He is the founder of Stand-Up for Adoption, which raises funds for families to adopt special needs children.
Kids Talk uses a collaborative approach with various county agencies to serve and protect the children of Madison County, and offers a prevention program for students K-12 that educates them on body and digital media safety. To volunteer or donate items, call 765- 641-8202.
