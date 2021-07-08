ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Rejuvenation Committee will host its second community event July 17 at APA, 2200 W. 22nd St. Events begin at 9 a.m. Rain date will be Sunday, July 18.
The event is in partnership with Anderson Preparatory Academy, Aspire Health Indiana, Lighthouse Family Outreach Center, Saving the Next Generation, Netters-Warriors Inc., Indiana Black Expo Inc., Martin Luther King Memorial Commission, New Covenant Kingdom Ministries and Central Indiana Orthopedics.
The event will feature an “Old School Ladies” softball tournament, disc jockeys Disco George, Mingo Vontress, and DJ Cliff, cornhole tournament, poetry, step dancers, bounce houses, comedian and miscellaneous vendors. Special guests and performers will be singer “Dank” of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and rapper “Taylor Renee” of Indy.
The third event is set for Aug. 14 and will feature an “Old School Men’s” fastpitch softball tournament
The Anderson Community Rejuvenation Committee is composed of Ray Walker, Curtis Allen, Tyrone Vertner, Patricia Davis, Duncan Sawyer, Angie Strickler, Marilyn Goree, Gina Kirkland, Willy Turner and Shyrayl Watson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.