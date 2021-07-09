LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

MUNCIE — Minnetrista will once again host its Faeries, Sprites, & Lights gathering this month. The annual multiday event gives families time together and fun activities. Children are encouraged to dress in magical faerie attire and imagine and play in a wonderland.

There will be craft kits, live music and dancing, a bubble garden and more throughout Minnetrista’s enchanted Oakhurst Gardens from Wednesday, July 28, through Saturday, July 31.

Minnetrista’s catering department will make feast meals. Adults will get a cranberry turkey wrap, fruit cup, cookie and beverage for $15. Children will have Uncrustables, graham snacks, fruit cup, cookie and beverage for $10.

Tickets are available for 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. admission and are $5; Minnetrista members will get their discount. The number of those attending is limited by capacity restrictions. Minnetrista encourages those who plan to attend to get tickets online in advance. Walk-ups will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Only credit purchases will be accepted for tickets at the event.

Masks are highly recommended, and everyone attending is encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

Tags

Trending Video