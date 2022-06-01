NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor eight free concerts during its 2022 Concert at the Commons.
The free concerts will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturdays at Federal Hill Commons, 125 E. Logan St. The series is in addition to the previously announced Thursday night Summer Concert Series at Dillon Park.
Those attending may bring chairs and blankets to enjoy music in the park.
Here are the dates, groups and music they play:
• June 11 — Southern Accents (Tom Petty)
• June 25 — REO Survivor (REO Speedwagon)
• July 9 — 16 Candles (‘80s tribute)
• July 23 — BritBeat (Beatles)
• Aug. 13 — Motor City Revue (Motown tribute)
• Aug. 27 — Nightrain (Guns N’ Roses tribute)
• Sept. 10 — The Eagles Project (Eagles tribute)
• Sept. 24 — Trippin Billies (Dave Matthews Band tribute)
There will be free trolley service from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. each concert. It will make a continuous loop around downtown, picking up and dropping off passengers.