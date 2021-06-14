FAIRMOUNT — James Dean Gallery owner David Loehr has published a book, “That’s How Strong My Love Is: from Rock-n-Roll to James Dean” documenting 55 years of his life.
The book details Loehr’s first-hand rock-n-roll experiences, including personal accounts of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Iggy Pop and many others. It chronicles the British invasion, his friendship with Andy Warhol in 1968, the gay rights movement, the hippie years, the glam rock scene, and the punk rock years in Los Angeles in the mid-1970s.
James Dean enters the story in 1974 when Loehr read David Dalton’s book “James Dean: The Mutant King.” As the book progresses James Dean becomes more and more prevalent in the story until Loehr ultimately leaves New York and moves to Indiana to open The James Dean Gallery in Fairmount in 1988.
It’s a a story of courage and survival when two gay young men move from New York City to a small Indiana town to open a James Dean Museum and the opposition and ordeals that were endured along the way.
The cost of the book is $28. It’s available at The James Dean Gallery in Fairmount, The Fairmount Public Library and on Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.