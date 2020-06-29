ANDERSON — The first round of funding from United Way of Madison County’s COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant, funded by a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, has been announced.
Phase 1 funding was earmarked to rapidly deploy resources to local organizations working with populations economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prioritized needs for this round of funding were applications supporting shelter/housing, transportation, energy (utility and bulk fuel assistance), technology and food. Also prioritized to receive funding were organizations whose work benefits people with low incomes, communities of color, and historically and/or systematically marginalized people in Madison County and/or Middletown.
These seven organizations were granted funding: Alternatives Inc., $15,000; Anderson Housing Authority, $21,000; Children’s Bureau, $10,000; Operation Love, $6,000; PathStone, $22,000; Salvation Army, $21,000; and Stripped Love, $5,000.
The second round of funding from the ERI Grant will focus on building the capacity of local safety-net organizations to better serve the overall community. An additional $500,000 in ERI Grant funding will be spread over two funding cycles. The first cycle of that funding will be awarded in July.
