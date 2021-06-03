MUNCIE — Cornerstone Center for the Arts will host an eight-week session of summer classes June 14 through Aug. 8.
Registration is available online at cornerstonearts.org until June 4. Both in-person and online classes are available for students of all ages.
Class offerings have doubled that of the spring session earlier this year. The catalog will feature returning favorites, such as family ceramics and fluid art, along with new classes in burlesque performance and an opportunity to learn street art with the BoxBox! project. Martial arts classes will be offered again, as well, with Cornerstone’s new Sensei, Jameison Durr.
Other teaching artists joining the team this summer include: Ashly Buschatzke (visual arts), Laura Crosby (visual arts), and Hannah Harris (yoga and dance). Teaching artists Stephanie Hutchison (dance), Ric Frey (USA Combat Jujitsu) and Eugene Boyd (visual arts) are returning to Cornerstone this summer as well.
For more information about classes at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St., visit cornerstonearts.org/artseducation or email info@cornerstonearts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.