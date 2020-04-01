INDIANAPOLIS — Advantage Plan sign-up is happening now until June 30 for most people whose Medicare starts July 1.
According to John Williams, Medicare specialist with the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP), the current Advantage Plan enrollment period is when people whose Medicare starts July 1 can sign up for an Advantage Plan to start that date.
This opportunity is available to most people whose Medicare entitlement starts in July, including current Part A (hospital insurance) members who recently enrolled in Part B (Medical Insurance) to start in July. Williams stressed that June 30 is the last day you can sign up for an Advantage Plan to start July 1 if your Part B starts that date.
Advantage Plans are an alternative to using original Medicare Parts A and B and Part D (prescription drug insurance) as their primary health coverage.
Most Advantage Plans include prescription drug coverage. When using an Advantage Plan, generally you will have co-payments for medical services and treatments you receive up to a set annual maximum out-of-pocket limit depending on your plan's structure and provider network rules. According to Williams, you must be enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B to sign up for and use an Advantage Plan.
