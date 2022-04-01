WHITESTOWN — Spoke & Memories will host A Bike Ride to End Alzheimer’s at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Moontown Brewery, Whitestown.
The fourth annual bicycle ride is 65 miles mainly through rural roads in Boone and Hamilton counties. The number 65 is significant because every 65 seconds, a person is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
The Spoke & Memories ride raises funds for the Alzheimer’s Association so it can continue to fund research into the disease and services for those with it.
This is the second largest fundraiser in Indiana; it brought in more than $27,000 in 2021. This year’s goal is to raise over $40,000.
To ride or donate, go to http://act.alz.org/goto/spokeandmemories2022.
Select “Join Our Team” for the ride or “Donate” to help the cause.
After you’ve registered for the ride, you will be contacted to confirm your registration and get answers to any questions.
Riders must raise or donate at least $200 to participate
Registration fee is $20 to join the team and an additional $180 or more in donations or personal contribution by day of the rideif you want to ride.
All registration fees and contributions go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
For more information, contact Ned Broadwater at 317-617-7046 or nbroadwater7@gmail.com, or Sara Broadwater at 219-263-8946 or skbroadwater@gmail.com.