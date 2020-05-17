INDIANAPOLIS — The Garfield Park Arts Center will present its second annual Color Exhibition, featuring the color yellow.
Yellow, the color of sunshine, often represents warmth, happiness, optimism, energy, and intelligence. However, it can also signify caution or fragility. View artwork created by local artists containing various shades, tones, and meanings of yellow and see how the color has moved them.
The exhibit will run virtually June 5-27.
Any artists with work that fits the theme of this exhibition are encouraged to apply. See requirements and guidelines on their website.
Artists can submit their artwork and supplemental information to GPAC@Indy.Gov. Deadline to submit is by end of day on May 24.
Artists will be notified shortly after the deadline regarding their acceptance into this exhibit.
