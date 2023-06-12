LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

ANDERSON — The Anderson Impact Center will host its third annual Juneteenth Weekend Fish Fry fundraiser on Saturday, June 17, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.

Celebrate Freedom Day with a “Dan’s Fish Fry” fundraiser to benefit the Anderson Impact Center. The weekend celebration will include music, a health fair, vendor booths, a voter registration table and food.

Fish Fry tickets are available now at the Anderson Impact Center, Monday through Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Cost is $12 for fish fry tickets which includes your drink. Desserts will be available for $2.

Weekend activities include:

• Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m.

Film Screening – Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom

• Friday, June 16, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Juneteenth Jams featuring DJ HotRod and the Generation of Steppers

• Saturday, June 17, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Dan’s Fish Fry

Minority Health Coalition Resource & Health Fair

Madison County Health Department Mobile Unit

Live radio broadcast featuring James Warner & The Gospel Highlights

• Sunday, June 18, at 7:30 a.m.

Live Radio Broadcast featuring James Warner & The Gospel Highlights

Contact theandersonimpactcenter@gmail.com for information about volunteering, sponsorships, and vending opportunities.

