ANDERSON — The Anderson Impact Center will host its third annual Juneteenth Weekend Fish Fry fundraiser on Saturday, June 17, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Celebrate Freedom Day with a “Dan’s Fish Fry” fundraiser to benefit the Anderson Impact Center. The weekend celebration will include music, a health fair, vendor booths, a voter registration table and food.
Fish Fry tickets are available now at the Anderson Impact Center, Monday through Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Cost is $12 for fish fry tickets which includes your drink. Desserts will be available for $2.
Weekend activities include:
• Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m.
Film Screening – Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom
• Friday, June 16, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Juneteenth Jams featuring DJ HotRod and the Generation of Steppers
• Saturday, June 17, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Dan’s Fish Fry
Minority Health Coalition Resource & Health Fair
Madison County Health Department Mobile Unit
Live radio broadcast featuring James Warner & The Gospel Highlights
• Sunday, June 18, at 7:30 a.m.
Live Radio Broadcast featuring James Warner & The Gospel Highlights
Contact theandersonimpactcenter@gmail.com for information about volunteering, sponsorships, and vending opportunities.