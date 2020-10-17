INDIANAPOLIS — Junior Achievement of Central Indiana is seeking nominations for its 17th annual Indy’s Best and Brightest event, presented by KPMG LLP.
The event will honor 100 of central Indiana’s most outstanding young professionals, age 40 and under, in 10 different industry categories.
The categories honored include accounting, banking and financial services, education and nonprofit, government, health and life sciences, law, manufacturing, retail and services, media, entertainment and sports, real estate, development and construction, and technology. One winner from each category will be announced during the event in March 2021.
The Best and Brightest event was created to recognize up-and-coming talent and the next generation of leaders in the community. It seeks people who positively affect the Indianapolis workplace and community.
Finalists in each category are judged on professional accomplishments and leadership qualities.
To nominate someone and for additional event details, visit www.indysbestandbrightest.org. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 20.
