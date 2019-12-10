ANDERSON — K-LOVE has announced its eighth annual K-LOVE Christmas Tour will come to Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St., on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m.
The 12-city Christmas extravaganza will feature four-time Grammy nominated performer Matthew West. He’ll be joined on the holiday jaunt by gold-certified Steinway artist Matt Maher, pop-acoustic worship group I Am They and emerging hitmaker Hannah Kerr.
Tickets are available at Reardon Box Office, 765-641-4140, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. All seats are reserved. Doors open at 6 p.m. No elevator to balcony level.
Tickets are on sale now and can be found at awakeningevents.com. Group ticket discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.
For more information can be found at awakeningevents.com or klove.com.
