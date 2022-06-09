INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Kevin Hart will bring the second leg of his highly anticipated Reality Check Tour, to downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Tickets for the second leg of the Reality Check Tour will go on-sale this Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m. local time at KevinHartNation.com.
Hart sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour. Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.
This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.
Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.
All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.